Former Houston Outlaws president Chris DeAppolonio joins Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses have hired former Houston Outlaws president Chris “Thwick” DeAppolonio to help the organization expand into new areas in gaming and technology.

EG is looking to expand into non-esport titles, college-level esports, and further branch out in live streaming. DeAppolonio will be at the front of those expansions as Peak6, the company that bought EG in 2019, continue to try and push the brand further.

“Evil Geniuses has built itself on a legacy of esports excellence and competition; it has the title and prestige to go along with it, and from that point of view, that doesn’t stop,” DeAppolonio said to The Esports Observer. “But my role is to further expand the Evil Geniuses brand and business across gaming, technology, and esports — so looking to further new business initiatives to grow our influence, fanbase, and find alternative revenue streams.”

DeAppolonio joins EG as its newly titled chief innovation officer after running the Overwatch League team from August 2019 until March 2020. Before that, he worked for both OpTic Gaming and Obey Alliance in various capacities.

Peak6 has expanded to house more than 75 employees on its business team since purchasing EG. Moving forward, the organization wants to “bring the EG brand to new fans and exposure with different communities, working through new titles that may not have a competitive focus to them.”