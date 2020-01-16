Fnatic partners with UNICEF to promote a more positive gaming experience with new campaign

Global esports organization Fnatic is teaming up with UNICEF to raise funds for various programs meant to better the lives of children around the world, the organization announced today. The GotYourBack campaign is meant to promote more positivity in gaming, a world where toxicity reigns.

Marcus Rashford, a striker for Manchester United FC and a UNICEF supporter, will also be involved with the partnership to help kick off a collection of charity streams and content that will promote a better environment for the online gaming community.

FNATIC on Twitter Memes aside for a sec. Gaming & esports can be toxic af. 😔 That’s why we’re partnering with @UNICEF. Join us throughout January as our players take part in live charity streams to raise money for kids around the world. Fnatic’s #GotYourBack 👇🏼

“I have experienced the effects of toxic online behaviors myself—I know what that feels like, so partnering with UNICEF and FNATIC to promote positivity in gaming was a no-brainer for me,” Rashford said. “It’s important our platforms are used positively to offer a voice to causes and, in this case, children who sometimes struggle to be heard.”

FNATIC is also raising funds for programs like UNICEF’s child-friendly spaces initiative. These places will act as sanctuaries for kids where they can learn and play together. In addition, they offer important health services, like vaccinations and counseling, while also protecting children from exploitation and trafficking.

The GotYourBack campaign will begin with a stream featuring Rashford and Fnatic FIFA star Donovan “Tekkz” Hunt on Thursday, Jan. 23.