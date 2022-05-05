FaZe enters new partnership with GHOST Energy

FaZe Clan has announced a new partnership with GHOST after more than a decade of working together with G Fuel.

GHOST is an energy drink company that prides itself on being soy, gluten, and sugar free all while being vegan friendly. The energy drink has no artificial colors and instead is made by combining 200 milligrams of natural caffeine with nootropics to help achieve focus.

A new beginning.



Introducing FaZe Clan's newest partner, and sponsor of #FAZE1 The Warehouse: @GhostLifestyle pic.twitter.com/OGBFIgmyF0 — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) May 5, 2022

FaZe was previously partnered with rival energy drink company G Fuel and is now stepping into a new chapter with GHOST. GHOST has partnered with several companies in the past, most recently Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to create limited-edition merchandise and flavors. This is on top of the company’s already extensive line of flavors with Sour Patch Kids, Warheads, Chips Ahoy, and more.

GHOST will be featured as the official sponsor of FaZe1: The Warehouse, a live reality competition series. The stream will run for 24 hours a day for 15 consecutive days starting on May 5. FaZe1: The Warehouse is the final stage of the FaZe1 global recruitment challenge that’s been running since January to bring in new talent to the org. The winner of FaZe1 will be given a deal from GHOST. Additionally, GHOST and FaZe are giving fans who download the GHOST app on May 5 their choice of either GHOST Energy or Ghost Gamer for free, while supplies last.

“FaZe Clan has been at the epicenter of the gaming world since its inception,” said Daniel Lourenco, co-founder and CEO of GHOST. “As long time fans of FaZe, we are beyond excited and honored to partner with the whole organization. GHOST has shown the world that sports nutrition interest and usage extends far beyond the gym, and FaZe has absolutely done the same for gaming.”