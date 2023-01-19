FaZe Clan partners with Porsche to ‘let your dreams take the wheel’

The iconic car brand has partnered with one of esports' biggest brands.

FaZe Clan announced today that it has entered a multi-year partnership with luxury sports car brand Porsche starting with a marketing campaign aimed at inspiring gamers to chase their dreams.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the sponsorship will begin with a collaborative content series, as is typical in gaming sponsorships. The series will include members of FaZe Clan interacting with the Porsche brand while also telling their own success stories.

The deal also means that Porsche will be an official partner for all of the organization’s esports teams, and the two companies are working together to bring forth digital goods in the Web3 space.

“FaZe’s leadership at the intersection of gaming and youth culture, combined with our deep understanding of today’s creators, presents an ideal opportunity for Porsche to reach the next generation and connect with our worldwide fan network,” FaZe CEO Lee Trink said. “We’re thrilled to partner with a modern luxury brand like Porsche, who like FaZe Clan pushes boundaries to expand its audience, while also consistently placing the importance of community and innovation first.”

This partnership comes as an especially welcome one to the organization’s Call of Duty content creator FaZe Swagg, who owns a Porsche himself. The streamer, who left Twitch late last year for a more lucrative deal on YouTube, got a 2022 Porsche 911 Turbo S last summer. The model’s MSRP started at $207,000.

Porsche joins a wide array of brands that partner with FaZe including McDonald’s, DoorDash, Totino’s Pizza Rolls, DraftKings, Respawn, Steelseries, Suf, Ghost, and MoonPay.