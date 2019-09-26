FaZe Clan partners with Manchester City

Manchester City, one of the biggest soccer teams in the world, is collaborating with FaZe Clan, both organizations announced today.

FaZe and Manchester City will work to “bring together the worlds of football and esports across a number of exciting initiatives,” the club said.

Manchester City on Twitter We’re proud to announce the launch of our partnership with @FaZeClan! 🤝 🎮 #FaZeCity 🔵 #ManCity

Both organizations expect to host exclusive events for fans in the United States and around the world. FaZe and Manchester City will also bring their FIFA players together in a shared training facility and launch some limited-edition, co-branded retail products for fans.

Today’s announcement formalizes the partnership between FaZe and Manchester City, who previously linked up to create YouTube content in 2017 during the club’s tour in the U.S. Manchester City’s chief marketing officer Nuria Tarre said that esports is the world’s fastest-growing spectator sport.

“This collaboration with FaZe Clan marks the start of an exciting new chapter in Manchester City’s esports journey,” Tarre said. “We recognize that fans want to celebrate their love for football across many aspects of their lives, including fashion, music and gaming, to create a culture that goes beyond what happens on the pitch.”

Manchester City has naturally entered the esports scene through FIFA. The team has a player who represented the club in tournaments all across the world and Manchester City was the first Premier League club to launch a FIFA online team in China.