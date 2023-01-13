EUnited shutdown rumors get harsh update in report on esports org’s situation

North American esports organization eUnited, most known for its stints in esports such as Call of Duty, Halo, and PUBG has closed, according to a report by James Fudge from The Esports Advocate.

The Esports Advocate reported that CEO and founder Adam Stein is the only remaining employee in eUnited. The last person to leave the organization was the vice president of esports Matthew “Burns” Potthoff, according to the report. He worked six years in eUnited in the role of general manager and VP and was a major piece of the organization’s esports operation.

Fans were already wondering what happened at eUnited and its future in esports after the organization went radio silent on Twitter in December. The last tweet the organization made, other than retweeting content from Elgato, was waving goodbye to its former PUBG roster on Dec. 12. EUnited has quietly parted ways with a number of employees from August 2022 to early September 2022 and didn’t fill out many of the spots left vacant, according to The Esports Advocate.

EUnited had been a staple in North American esports since 2016 when Stein founded the organization alongside James Daquino. EUnited was mostly victorious in Call of Duty esports, having won the CWL Pro League Finals in July 2019 and the CWL World League Championship in August 2019. The organization attended the Halo World Championship in 2022, while also competing in Rocket League and PUBG.

It’s unclear what eUnited is planning to do now that it has no employees left other than Stein. Some of the options are selling, opening a new round of investments, or filing for bankruptcy.