Esports will finally have an award at the ESPYS this year

ESPN is finally recognizing esports at its annual award show, the ESPYS. Fans will vote on the best esports moment in the last year. The show airs on July 10 at 8pm CT.

The award will be decided through a 16-team or person bracket, with people choosing which event was the most significant in esports through 2018.

The Esports Writer on Twitter Esports finally has an award at the @ESPYS It’s a sixteen-person/team bracket with the fans voting on what was the best esports moment in the last year The finalists actually get to come to LA for the awards alongside the biggest name in sports v cool https://t.co/Iy4xZPcEnD

There are multiple great moments up for the award, which should make things hard for an avid esports fan.

There are two Counter-Strike related events for nomination: Cloud9’s victory at the CS:GO 2018 Boston Major and Astralis winning the IEM Katowice Major this March. Both moments were iconic for different reasons. Cloud9’s win represented the first time a North American team had won a major, while Astralis’ win capped off one of the most dominant CS:GO runs of all-time.

League of Legends also has two events nominated: first, Team Liquid’s historic victory over Invictus Gaming at MSI 2019 and, second, IG’s victory over Fnatic at Worlds 2018. Liquid’s win over IG represented North America’s first appearance at an international grand finals. On the other hand, Invictus Gaming became the first non-Korean team to win the World Championship since 2012.

There are other moments spanning other great titles, including Rainbow Six: Siege, Super Smash Bros., and Starcraft.

You can vote for which moment was the best on the official ESPYS website.