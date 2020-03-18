Esports talent fill Forbes Europe’s 30-under-30 for sports and gaming

Forbes Europe released its sports and gaming 30-under-30 list today, and this year, the publication wasn’t shy about including notable esports names.

The individuals on Forbes’ list included both esports competitors as well as those involved on the business side of things from both team and developer positions.

Overall, 14 of the 30 honorees came from the world of gaming, with many of them being competitive players. Among the competitive players honored were G2 Esports League of Legends player Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski, G2 esports Rainbow 6 player Niclas “Pengu” Mouritzen, Faze Clan CS:GO player Olof Kajbjer Gustafsson, and Astralis CS:GO player Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

One of the four people responsible for picking out individuals for this year’s list was G2 co-founder Carlos Rodriguez, who was a 2019 honoree himself. The other judges were DC United CEO Jason Levien, OG co-founder Johan Sundstein, and British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith. Sundstein and Asher-Smith were also a part of last year’s 30-under-30 class.

Other honorees for the gaming portion of Forbes’ list came from a range of companies including teams and developers. The winners represented a wide range of specializations as well including artists, programming, producing, managing, and designing.

This list by Forbes Europe came out at the same time that Forbes also released a 30-under-30 for games specifically. That list included a number of recognizable figures like Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha and professional fighting game competitor SonicFox.