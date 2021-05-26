Epic releases early access build of Unreal Engine 5, details more features

A ton of new details and an early build are available now.

Epic Games has been showing off elements of its new Unreal Engine 5 program. And now, it’s confirmed that an early access build is going live today.

The early build is available on the Epic Game Launcher as a free download for game developers. A sample project developed by Epic, Valley Of The Ancient, is also available.

Unreal Engine 5 is now available in Early Access!



Find out more and go hands-on with Nanite, Lumen, and all of the exciting new tools and features: https://t.co/U47glzF20K — Unreal Engine (@UnrealEngine) May 26, 2021

Much of the technology showcased in the new blog post focus on how detailed and massive some of the tools and assets within UE5 can be. This includes a virtualized micropolygon geometry system called Nanite, the Lumen dynamic global illumination tool, and much more.

Along with the early access build, Epic also posted multiple ways to learn about UE5 through various articles, links, and a set of online learning courses that will help users set the program up. There are even details about which features and tools support different platforms and information.

Epic still recommends new UE users start with Unreal Engine 4.26. The company reaffirmed that this version of UE5 is not production-ready and should simply be used to test new technology. UE5 is still planned for a full launch in 2022.