Epic Games reportedly lays off 16 percent of employees after raising Fortnite V-Bucks price

The layoff would represent about 16 percent of their workforce.

Epic Games intends on laying off around 900 employees, according to sources cited by a Bloomberg report today.

Reporter Jason Schreier posted to social media shortly before publishing an article with original reporting saying that the company was laying off about 16 percent of its workforce. Schreier cited a “person familiar with the matter.”

This morning, rumors were flying as Epic disabled Slack for employees ahead of the news. Laid-off Epic employees will receive six months severance and health benefits. All-hands meeting happening shortly. Story being updated as I learn more: https://t.co/BK1oVRgCba — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) September 28, 2023

“This morning, rumors were flying as Epic disabled Slack for employees ahead of the news,” he said on Twitter. “Laid-off Epic employees will receive six months severance and health benefits. All-hands meeting happening shortly.”

Epic Games is a privately-owned gaming company most known by casual gamers for being the makers of the battle royale Fortnite. However, the company is also responsible for the Unreal gaming engine that many developers use to create their games.

The report comes a day after the company filed a Write of Certiorari requesting that the U.S. Supreme Court review another court’s ruling in the ongoing antitrust battle that Epic Games is having with Apple. This morning Apple reportedly asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an order that required changes to App Store rules because of a trial court decision in the antitrust case, according to a Reuters report.

The news also coincides with Epic’s announcement this week that Fortnite‘s V-Bucks currency will cost more real money starting Oct. 27. Citing inflation, the company revealed many of its prices will go up around 12-15 percent.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added to this article when it becomes available.

