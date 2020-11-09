Envy introduces new membership club

Team Envy fans have a new way to interact and support their favorite gaming organization with a new membership club. Fans can get access to exclusive content, priority access to virtual and in-person events, and enjoy exclusive discounts by joining the EnvyUS Membership Club, the organization announced today.

Envy Gaming oversees popular teams like Team Envy, the Dallas Empire in the Call of Duty League, and the Dallas Fuel in the Overwatch League. Some fans have asked for a better way to interact with their favorite teams and players, and the new membership program will provide that experience.

Welcome home. Welcome to EnvyUS.



— Envy (@Envy) November 9, 2020

Fans who join the membership club will have access to communication straight from Envy, custom updates based on their interest, and access to a members-only EnvyUS discord server. Members will also be automatically entered into exclusive giveaways and can enjoy discounts in the Team Envy Store and for Envy Partners.

Envy chief gaming officer Mike Rufail provided insight into launching a membership club and how fans are the motivating force behind the organization.

“Our fans have been passionate and loyal for over a decade, and have been asking for opportunities to be an even bigger part of what we do on a daily basis,” Rufail said. “Delivering on that is what the membership club is all about: we want to give people options to engage with players and teams in the digital age in ways that traditional sports or entertainers never have before, and we want to bring our fans along for the ride as we build out this platform.”

Fans can now join the EnvyUS Membership Club for $29 a year or stick with the free option. But the free option only grants access to exclusive Envy content and custom updates, while the premium option includes the other perks. The membership club is still in early development and will be adjusted based on feedback.