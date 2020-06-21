EA hints at more games coming to Nintendo Switch and other platforms in the future

After Apex Legends, more EA games could come to the Nintendo Switch and other platforms, EA Games’ chief studios officer Laura Miele said in an interview with Nintendo Life.

“We want players to be able to play our games where they want to, which is why we’re bringing more games to more platforms including Stadia, Steam, Switch and Epic Game Store,” Miele said.

Earlier in the week, EA Games announced Apex Legends will come to Nintendo Switch next fall with cross-play during the EA Play Live. It will be the first game of many coming on the platform, with seven games announced on Nintendo Switch in the next 12 months.

“We’re also making a big push on cross-play, because we know a fundamental motivation in playing games is about connecting with friends and family who may choose to play on a different console or platform,” Miele said. “The ecosystem in which we are operating has changed for the better, and we want to be everywhere players are.”

This decision is part of a wider direction taken by EA Games. In addition to the Switch, the company announced bringing more games to more game clients such as Steam and the Epic Games Store, bringing the Origin-exclusivity to an end after nine years.

Cloud gaming services will also get more EA Games such as Stadia, Laura Miele noted. The idea to bring the games to more platforms is to allow more people to play with friends, which means that cross-play will be a high focus of EA too.

The next games coming on Nintendo Switch have yet to be announced. Madden NFL 21 and Need for Speed Heat, for example, could be part of the next games to be released on the platform.