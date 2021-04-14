E3 2021 partners with IGN, Future Games, and more for media distribution

More partners will be announced in the coming weeks.

E3 2021 is set to run from June 12 to 15 and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has partnered with multiple media companies to assist in distributing the event’s content to fans around the world.

The first group of media partners includes IGN, Future Games (PC Gamer and GamesRadar), GameSpot, Polygon, IGN China, and Game Bonfire, though more will be announced in the coming weeks.

Along with its media and distribution partners, E3 aims to reinvent the massive event for a digital landscape, designed by Paragon Creative Agency, 360 Live Media, and SmithBucklin. The focus will be on bringing major publisher showcases, press conferences, thrilling reveals, extended livestreams, and special guest appearances to fans for free.

“We are focused on ensuring that E3 continues to be the most innovative and collaborative event in the video game industry, so enlisting some of the industry’s biggest media partners to help deliver the highly-anticipated news, reveals and more is crucial to a successful showcase,” ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said. “Each media partner will be instrumental in driving E3’s reach to more fans than ever before. With this year’s digital format, we’re looking to provide our audiences with exciting and unique ways to experience the magic of E3.”

E3’s internal team will work with its partners to integrate and cross-promote coverage, including coordinated broadcasts, media talent participation, and original programming.

For more details, media, creators, industry professionals, and fans can visit the official E3 website.