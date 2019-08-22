DrLupo signs multi-year deal with Rogue’s parent company

Twitch streamer Ben “DrLupo” Lupo has signed a multi-year contract with ReKTGlobal, the parent company of esports organization Rogue, the organization announced today.

As part of the deal, DrLupo has earned equity in ReKTGlobal and he’ll continue to serve as the face of Rogue. As one of the most popular Fortnite streamers in the world and a caster for esports events, DrLupo has become one of the most recognizable personalities in all of Fortnite.

“Rogue encompasses professionalism at its finest in the esports industry,” DrLupo said. “The relationships that I’ve developed within Rogue feel like no other—the only word I can use to truly describe the feeling is ‘family.’ They’re goal oriented without losing focus on what is most important in gaming: fun.”

Last July, DrLupo was joined by seven Fortnite players as a part of Rogue’s expansion into the budding esport.

In addition to his streaming and casting, DrLupo has made a name for himself through his philanthropy. Last year, he raised more than $1.3 million for St. Jude Children Hospital and he continues to do charity streams throughout the year.