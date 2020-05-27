DragonX partners with supercar brand McLaren

This is the first esports team to sign with the brand.

League of Legends team DragonX has partnered with British supercar brand McLaren, the organization announced today. This marks the first time the brand is signing with an esports organization, but the details of the partnership are unknown.

McLaren joins Red Bull, Xenics, HyperX, and Logitech G as some of the brands sponsoring DRX. It’s not uncommon for car brands to partner with esports teams, though. Honda, BMW, and Audi have partnered with Team Liquid, T1, and Astralis, respectively.

DRX came in third place in the most recent LCK Spring Split playoffs. They were eliminated by the eventual champions, T1. But they finished in first place in the LCK’s 2017 Summer and 2018 Spring Splits.

[DRX X McLaren Announcement]



DRX is pleased to announce that DRX and McLaren are official partners. We are proud to collaborate with the most successful Supercar brand.



Keep supporting and fly higher with DRX!#DRX #DRXxMcLaren pic.twitter.com/9hrwAl6zW4 — DragonX (@DRXGlobal) May 27, 2020

DragonX will compete in the 2020 Mid-Season Cup starting tomorrow. It’s an online tournament between the top four teams from the LCK and LPL. Fans will also see the team play in the LCK Summer Split starting June 17.

DRX is also popular mid laner PawN’s old team before he retired due to his obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The 23-year-old recently said he’s planning on returning to compete professionally.