Dignitas parent company launches women’s esports and gaming media platform, Raidiant.gg

Dignitas’ parent company, New Meta Entertainment, has launched Raidiant.gg, a new website and content hub dedicated to “celebrating and championing opportunities for women gamers.”

Raidiant.gg is a new gaming and esports platform that’s the “next stage of Dignitas’ women’s initiative.” The new platform will feature educational, social, and competitive resources to provide new opportunities for women gamers to help build and support gaming careers.

The platform will feature a range of content representing multiple areas of women gaming media, including a “catalog of women’s tournaments, educational resources, and tips from partners, digital content, esports team, and influencer directories and more.” The site will also feature a “News and Features” section, an aggregate of women in gaming news alongside original Raidiant.gg content telling and highlighting stories from women in the gaming industry.

Users can enjoy a community aspect on the site since they can create a profile to engage and connect with other users. A directory will also include a list of “women’s esports teams/players, clubs, content creators, streamers, and more.” An Events section will list women in gaming-related events, too, and event organizers can submit their events to be listed on the site.

Heather “sapphiRe” Garrozo, the vice president of community and events for New Meta Entertainment, explained the inspiration of Raidiant.gg in a press release.

“Raidiant comes from the combination of ‘radiant’ and ‘raid,’” sapphiRe said. “Radiants bring light, which is what the site is doing for women gamers who are not regularly covered by the media. We were also inspired by live stream raids where raids are meant to champion others by raising their profiles and expanding reach. Our goal is that Raidiant melds these meanings together and ultimately, we build a stronger community, together.”

Radiant.gg has also launched the Galaxy Partners Program, collaborating with other notable organizations like NYX Professional Makeup, VIRUS International, Twitter, Zoomph, Queer Women of Esports, and Nerd Street Gamers. The Raidiant Advisory Board includes a notable list of women as well, including Elizabeth Del Valle, head of marketing, gaming, and creator communities for YouTube, Rebecca Dixon, CEO of gameHERS, and Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden.

“We’re thrilled to support Raidiant and spotlight the power of women gamers, creators and esports athletes,” said Rishi Chadha, head of gaming content partnerships for Twitter. “Twitter’s the home for all gaming conversations, and it’s our goal to help novice and professional gamers grow their brands and connect with an audience in healthy and impactful ways. This partnership solidifies our desire to not just show up, but to make a lasting commitment and difference in the growth of this very important audience.”

The Galaxy Partners Program will also support the Raidiant Rocketship program, which is a three-month program helping content creators transition into a full-time career in gaming and esports. The program includes “compensation, a full set-up live streaming package and a professional fellowship program also featuring monthly workshops, mentoring and other training as well as rotations for career exploration.” Fans can expect to see Dignitas esports athletes and creators collaborate with Raidiant for events, too.

Fans can enjoy a livestream at 11am CT today to celebrate the launch of Raidiant, featuring Lisa “LucyMae” Malambri, sapphiRe, Emmalee “EMUHLEET” Garrido, Elyse “Herculyse” Herrera, Demi “TigerQueen” Green, and Paige “MadamFunk” Funk on Twitch. There will also be a Twitter Spaces AMA at 3pm CT.