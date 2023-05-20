Despite union-busting allegations, Epic has its first union thanks to Bandcamp

Hopefully, this will lead to a better work environment for all.

Last month, Bandcamp’s CEO and Epic Games faced new accusations that they were working with a law firm that advertises “union avoidance considerations” on its website. Now it seems those alleged efforts have been in vain as Bandcamp United will be the first union at a company under the Epic Games brand.

The union began organizing in March of this year when it was reported by a couple of outlets that a majority of employees agreed to unionize, going under the name “Bandcamp United.” Only a month later, the union began urging supporters to email Bandcamp’s CEO, Ethan Diamond, to suspend his alleged “union-busting” activities.

In a tweet posted yesterday, Bandcamp United confirmed that it had won its union following an election, with the results being 31 in favor and seven against.

We at Bandcamp United are happy to announce that we’ve won our union, 31 to 7! We’re excited to work with leadership to build a better Bandcamp! Thank you all for your support throughout this process, and in the future. pic.twitter.com/khuSV6wXbB — Bandcamp United (@bandcampunited) May 19, 2023

In a statement following the post, BCU added a statement that was crafted and supported by the union and Diamond, who is a co-founder of the company.

“Bandcamp United and Bandcamp management are committed to working together to continue to advance fair economic conditions for our workers and the artists who rely on us,” the statement reads.

This move follows other recent unionization efforts in the gaming industry, even if Bandcamp is only tangentially related since its acquisition by Epic Games. Unions are making headlines across a variety of industries as workers seem to demand better treatment nationwide. One of the more famous examples includes Raven Software forming its union around a year ago.

When asked for comment, Epic referred Dot Esports to Bandcamp United and Diamond’s joint statement. Bandcamp United did not respond for comment by the time of publication.

