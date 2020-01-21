Corsair inks multi-year partnership with Vitality

Corsair expanded its portfolio of esports-related sponsorships today after announcing a multi-year deal with Team Vitality.

As a part of the deal, Vitality will receive Corsair products, including keyboard and mice. Additionally, the two parties will collaborate to create gaming peripheral gear catered to professionals.

Team Vitality on Twitter Only with the best equipment can be accomplished the best performances! We are proud and happy to partner with @CORSAIR to equip our athletes with the best products on the market! #VforVictory https://t.co/He5kDEunwC

For Vitality, the deal adds another sponsorship to a portfolio that already includes Red Bull, Adidas, Quersus, Afflelou, and Rush Esports. The team also has a collection of jerseys and apparel that can be purchased on its website.

Prior to this deal, Vitality worked with Razer in a peripheral partnership beginning in May 2018. It was originally set to be a 12-month contract.

“As esports viewership continues to rise, we are proud to be amongst the leaders pushing in this direction,” said Team Vitality CEO Nicolas Maurer. “We’ve been glad to work professionally with Corsair on an ambitious project for both parties, built around a complete and multi-faceted activation plan. It was also important for us to be associated with a respected and reputable brand like Corsair to give our professional players the best performance possible, thanks to their very high-quality products.”

Vitality was founded in 2013 and competes in multiple games, including CS:GO, Rocket League, Fortnite, and League of Legends, where the team plays in the LEC.

For Corsair, this deal gives the peripheral maker its 12th sponsored team. The brand already works with organizations like Team Envy, Method, Invictus Gaming, and Team Secret. Corsair also sponsors a handful of streamers, including Summit1g and Anne Munition.