CD PROJEKT RED introduces menstrual leave for employees

CD PROJEKT RED, the game developer responsible for games such as The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077, joined digital gaming store GOG today in implementing a menstrual leave policy that allows women to take extra time off when experiencing pain from periods.

The company is the second to implement such a feature in the gaming industry after GOG, a digital storefront that sells games similarly to Steam and subsidiary of CD Projekt, implemented a menstrual leave policy last year. At the time, CD PROJECKT RED was looking into the policy as well. Now, a year later, the policy is a reality.

We’re proud to offer menstrual leave to employees! Team members can now focus on their comfort & health by taking time off when suffering from period pain. It’s all about inclusivity & fostering a supportive workplace #insideRED.



Kudos to GOG for implementing this benefit first! — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) March 30, 2023

Many on social media are excited about the implementation of time off for women experiencing period pain and symptoms that make working conditions difficult for those who suffer from them. Others are skeptical about the intent from CD PROJEKT RED.

It is unclear from the tweet announcement whether the time off is paid or not. Some fans have reserved judgment on the policy until they learn whether it’s going to be paid, and others think that the company is announcing their policy change to receive clout or recognition.

Some are hesitant to applaud the company because it’s gone back on its promises before. Back in 2020, when the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 loomed, the company said that it was not going to enforce mandatory crunch on the game, and then turned around and reportedly did just that after multiple delays.

Others are worried about discrimination women may face if they take the leave, and are wondering what the company will do about that if presented with the situation. Discrimination in the workplace has been a hot topic as of late, with many companies such as Riot Games and Activision Blizzard facing massive backlash for reports of treating women unfairly at work.

While I like the concept and don't have the details of how this will work, I worry about the resentment that may form on those who do not receive this leave. Will work conditions become more lienent when a percentage off staff is away or will the crunch become worse? — Glen Gusse (@glen_gusse) March 30, 2023

The working conditions for women have been very slowly improving according to some, especially when policies like menstrual leave and extended parental leave become more widely accepted in the industry. Although it is improving, many workers are still not satisfied with how fast the progress is moving.

Regardless of whether CD PROJEKT RED made the announcement to attract more women employees or for the clout, the general consensus seems to be positive. Women in the industry, and fans of the games those women make, are hoping that more companies start taking the initiative to implement policies like this and improve the lives of women working in the games industry.