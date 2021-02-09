CD Projekt Red falls victim to cyber attack

"We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor."

After a rough end to 2020, developer CD Projekt Red is now facing yet another hurdle. The company is being held at ransom following a cyber attack that exposed source codes for some of the developer’s largest titles.

The developer shared a statement today explaining the situation that has compromised some internal systems.

Important Update pic.twitter.com/PCEuhAJosR — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 9, 2021

“An unidentified actor gained unauthorized access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group, and left a ransom note the content of which we release to the public,” CD Projekt Red said.

The note was also shared with the post as a screengrab. In this, the infiltrators claim that they have duplicated copies of the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent, and an unreleased version of The Witcher 3.

Alongside the games, the note also claims that confidential documents were copied from accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations, and more sectors of the company.

Despite the threat of these documents and games being released to the public, CD Projekt Red has remained firm that it won’t give in or negotiate with these demands.

While the company is still in the process of investigating what data was taken during the incident, it doesn’t believe any personal data of players or user services were exposed during the breach.

Last year saw the company face a wide range of criticism following the release of the highly anticipated open-world RPG, Cyberpunk 2077. Most of this stemmed from the game’s unplayable launch on current generation consoles, such as the PS4 and Xbox One X.