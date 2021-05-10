Capcom has broken profit records—again

Monster Hunter, Resident Evil, and Devil May Cry have brought in millions of yen.

Capcom is booming.

The Japanese video game developer and publisher revealed record-breaking profits in its latest financial report, with net sales up 16.8 percent from the previous fiscal year, operating income up 51.6 percent, ordinary income up 51.8 percent, and net income to the owners of the parent company up 56.3 percent.

This is the fourth consecutive year Capcom has hit record-high profits and the eighth year its seen operating income growth—the amount of profit a business earns before interest, taxes, and other expenses.

Capcom, according to a press release, drove results with the “continued success” in promoting digital sales, along with the release of new games like Monster Hunter Rise, which was released on March 26 on the Switch, and Resident Evil 3, the April 3 remake of the original 1999 game.

The Sept. 6, 2019 release of the Monster Hunter: Iceborne expansion and the March 8, 2019 release of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition also contributed to Capcom’s record-high profit.

But Capcom’s not done yet. The company “anticipates” further success in the next year. Resident Evil Village, which launched last week, as well as the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, which are expected to release in July, could drive profits even higher.