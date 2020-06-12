Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Nintendo Switch dominate sales in May

The NPD Group report for May 2020 is out and it revealed continued high sales for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in the software realm and the Nintendo Switch for consoles.

Modern Warfare was the top-selling game across all platforms last month, with Grand Theft Auto V in second place and Animal Crossing: New Horizons in third.

US NPD SW – May 2020 Top 20 Sellers – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare returns as the best-selling game of the month. No new releases ranked among the top 10 best-sellers. pic.twitter.com/jRxahOkUph — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) June 12, 2020

NPD Group’s Mat Piscatella said that tracked spending across gaming hardware, software, accessories, and game cards totaled $977 million, which is 52 percent higher compared to May 2019.

The nearly $1 billion in spending is also the highest tracked spending for the month of May in any calendar year since $1.2 billion was spent in May 2008.

In hardware, spending was at $235 million, a growth of 56 percent compared to May 2019. The Switch was the best-selling console in both unit and dollar sales, marking the highest month for an individual platform in a May month since the Nintendo 3DS in May 2009.

With stay home orders loosening in the U.S. and new consoles revealed for release later this year, the next few months of spending will definitely be worth keeping an eye on.