Bungie to open new office, expand Destiny franchise, and launch new IP

The developer is planning for rapid expansion and will work to support multiple teams for new IP and Destiny projects.

Bungie, the developer behind Destiny and the Halo franchise, confirmed today that it will begin rapidly expanding the company through multiple major initiatives, including the launch of a new studio.

Bungie is already in the middle of expanding and redesigning its main office in Bellevue, Washington from 84,000 square feet to 208,000 square feet. The company also plans to open its first international office in Amsterdam sometime in 2022.

The Bellevue office expansion is set to be completed in 2022, providing the main Bungie team with state-of-the-art facilities that will help with the developer’s plans to “increase the commitment to the long-term development of Destiny 2, tell new stories in the Destiny Universe, and create entirely new worlds in to-be-announced IPs.” This new HQ will focus on supporting multiple teams and fostering collaboration between developers with Bungie continuing to adapt to a hybrid workforce of both remote and on-site staff.

Bungie’s Amsterdam office will be home to the company’s publishing and marketing divisions, putting a focus on community expansion and support.

“The past several years have been a time of tremendous growth and opportunity for Bungie,” Bungie CEO Pete Parsons said. “We are home to some of the brightest and best talent in the industry, and we look forward to expanding upon both our talent pool this year and increasing the resources to support them.”

Along with the physical expansion, Bungie plans to expand its Destiny IP with new stories and into additional media spaces.

This internal expansion for the Destiny universe involved a lot of shuffling for personnel into new roles, with Destiny 2 general manager Justin Truman taking over the development leadership for the game. This frees up others to focus on building out “the creative vision and foundation for Bungie’s future worlds,” with plans to bring at least one new IP to market before 2025.

Additionally, Bungie has added former Vivendi finance and strategy executive Trace Harris and ViacomCBS president of global consumer products Pamela Kaufman to its board of directors.