Bungie implements new reimbursement program for employees who must travel for unavailable healthcare

The company is staying "undeterred in [its] commitment to stand up for reproductive choice and liberty."

In response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, popular video game company Bungie has shown support for reproductive choice and liberty with a new healthcare benefit for its many team members.

The company has revealed a new travel reimbursement program for any employee to use when they or a dependent cannot gain access to the healthcare they need where they reside. Bungie wants to ensure that everyone working under its banner, along with their families, has safe and affordable access to essential healthcare needs.

We are undeterred in our commitment to stand up for reproductive choice and liberty.

Roe v. Wade was a landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court where the court ruled that the U.S. Constitution would protect a pregnant woman’s freedom to choose to have an abortion. As a result of it being overturned, however, individual states will now be able to ban the procedure. Thirteen states have already passed “trigger laws” that will automatically outlaw abortion after the ruling, according to BBC.

“The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade cuts off millions of Americans from that access and leaves open the possibility of even further restrictions on life-saving healthcare for all of us,” Bungie said in a statement. “We remain undeterred in our commitment to stand up for reproductive choice and liberty.”

Last month, Bungie released a statement reacting to the leaked draft decision surrounding Roe v. Wade, saying that this decision “will have far-reaching consequences that will be felt for generations across socio-economic lines.” The company will, however, continue to support and safeguard its employees’ freedom and privacy moving forward.