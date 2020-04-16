BMW partners with 5 major esports organizations

The company is teaming up with Cloud9, Fnatic, FunPlus Phoenix, G2 Esports, and T1.

BMW expanded its commitment to esports today with five new partnerships with esports organizations in an effort to deepen its investment in the industry.

By aligning with Cloud9, Fnatic, FunPlus Phoenix, G2 Esports, and T1, the car company has gathered a collection of esports organizations that each represent a different country.

As part of the new partnerships, BMW is looking to develop content for social media as well as share information and technology. In addition, the company is planning on making official team vehicles for each of the organizations.

Official team vehicles will have custom livery as well as the organization’s logo. Each car will be designed as a collaborative effort between the teams and BMW.

“Joining forces with the best teams in the world, we aim to use our design and innovation skills to help shape the discipline in the long term,” said Jens Thiemer, BMW senior vice president consumer and brand. “Our esports involvement is an important milestone providing, for the first time, a new intersectionality with a dynamic and fast-growing community. We consider esports a promising, growing addition to our marketing activities.”

Financial terms of BMW’s agreements with these teams or the length of any of the partnerships weren’t disclosed.

On top of working with a selection of organizations, BMW is also engaging in esports through its BMW Motorsport with virtual racing events as a part of the IMSA iRacing Pro Series.