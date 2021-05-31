Astralis opens gaming and entertainment center in Copenhagen

Fans will have the opportunity to meet Astralis' CS:GO and FIFA players on the opening day of Astralis Nexus.

Danish esports organization Astralis will launch its new modern gaming and entertainment center in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 19, the org announced today.

Guests who attend the inauguration will have the chance to meet the players from Astralis’ CS:GO and FIFA 21 teams, as well as all the Astralis Talent players, the youth Counter-Strike roster of the organization. Astralis will also give goodie bags to the people who arrive first and will offer special discounts on its products throughout the day.

GRAND OPENING!



19th June, 10AM

1,200 sqm gaming entertainment

130 pro gaming stations

4 VIP rooms

3 Streaming Hubs

Auditorium

Show room

300 sqm Merchandise Store



M&G w players, opening discounts, tour – be the first to book your gaming experience!https://t.co/NSJMmra23z — Astralis A/S (@astralisgroup) May 31, 2021

The Astralis Nexus gaming and entertainment center is a 1,200 square-meter building equipped with 130 pro gaming stations, four VIP rooms, three streaming hubs, an auditorium with room for a stage and 40 guests, an educational center, a show room, and a 300 square-meter merchandise store.

“Astralis Nexus will no doubt be the most modern and well-equipped center for gaming and entertainment in Denmark,” Astralis’ co-founder and CRO Jakob Lund said in an official press release. The new building also has a training facility for Astralis’ teams so they won’t have to use the regular gaming office.

Fans will be able to become members of the Astralis Nexus and book a gaming space. The membership is free and you can sign up starting on June 8. Aside from CS:GO and FIFA, Astralis also has a League of Legends team that competes in the LEC.