Animal Crossing: New Horizon and Super Mario 3D All-Stars sell big in Nintendo’s latest financial report

Nintendo’s latest quarterly financial reports were released earlier today, showcasing some massive growth for several of the company’s biggest titles up through Sept. 30, when the numbers cut off.

The Nintendo Switch as a console continues to sell extremely well, having sold a total of 6.85 million units during the last quarter alone. This pushes it to 68.3 million units sold worldwide during its lifespan, putting it within striking distance of the 3DS family’s 75.77 million total.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is also still on the rise, hitting 26 million units sold since releasing in March. At its current pace, it should surpass Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as the highest-selling title on Nintendo Switch within the next year, if not sooner.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still holds the crown of the top seller at 28.99 million units sold, and still saw a 145 percent increase in its sales compared to the same period in 2019.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate also became the third Nintendo title to break 20 million units sold on the Switch, reaching 21.10 million before Sept. 30. Pokémon Sword and Shield and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will likely hit that mark soon, sitting at 19.02 and 19.74 million respectively at the end of the quarter.

Almost all of Nintendo’s biggest sellers saw numerical increases through the quarter, with only Smash stalling slightly compared to 2019, though it will likely increase due to the addition of Minecraft Steve in October.

As for successful new titles for the Summer, Nintendo announced that Super Mario 3D All-Stars blew every other new release out of the water, selling a massive 5.21 in just 12 days, having released on Sept. 18. Paper Mario: The Origami King also sold nearly three million units, 2.82 million exactly, in just over two months on the market.

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition and Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics also broke the one million units sold mark for new titles, hitting 1.4 and 1.8 million respectively.