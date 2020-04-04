Amazon’s video game streaming service could be delayed until 2021

Amazon is the latest company to step into the video game market with their streaming service known as Project Tempo. The new service was set to launch at some point in 2020, but the COVID-19 outbreak may delay the release to 2021, according to a new report by The New York Times.

The first big release for Project Tempo is a game called Crucible, a MOBA-style game similar to League of Legends and Dota 2. The game was originally scheduled to launch on March 31, but the COVID-19 pandemic reportedly limited Amazon’s marketing plans and the company was forced to delay the launch until May.

The studio behind the game is Relentless Studios, which is Amazon’s first gaming operation. The studio was personally named by the CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos. Amazon also purchased Double Helix Games in 2014 who were integrated into Amazon Game Studios. They are located in Irvine, California and are currently working on an MMO known as New World. This game is also set to release in May, so fans will have to wait and see if it is further delayed by the pandemic.

The Irvine location is also working on a Lord of the Rings MMO, and other Amazon internal studios are working on other projects that have not been revealed.

Amazon will be joining other companies such as Google and Nvidia who already have their own video game streaming services. Microsoft is working on their own service known as Project xCloud, and Sony already has their PlayStation Now service. Gamers will have a lot of video game streaming options over the next couple of years if the COVID-19 virus does not cause further delays.