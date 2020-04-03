Amazon reportedly looks to move into developing video games

Amazon is one of the biggest companies in the world, but it’s looking to expand even further into gaming by investing in the development of games, according to The New York Times.

The online retail giant already has a hand in the marketplace with ownership of Twitch, the world’s largest game-endemic streaming platform. But Amazon is still investing hundreds of millions of dollars into the marketplace as it reportedly looks to develop its own games.

Despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, the first of Amazon’s games, Crucible, is reportedly set to release in May. The game will be a sci-fi objective-based team shooter, according to The New York Times.

Other games that the company is advertising include New World, an MMO that’s also poised for a May release date and is accepting pre-orders, and The Grand Tour Game, a racing simulator.

“The big picture is about trying to take the best of Amazon and bringing it to games,” Amazon VP of game services and studios Mike Frazzini told The New York Times. “We have been working for a while, but it takes a long time to make games, and we’re bringing a lot of Amazon practices to making games.”

Amazon’s expansion into the gaming market matches efforts by companies like Microsoft, which has experience in the industry through the Xbox and expanded its foothold with streaming platform Mixer.

The move also comes at a time where the COVID-19 outbreak prevents many people from leaving their homes, leading to a significant increase in viewership on platforms like Twitch. The increased audience for gaming due to COVID-19 has the potential to provide increased exposure for games as they’re released.