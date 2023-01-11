Amazon Game Studios is losing another gaming executive after failing to ship big titles

Amazon is one of the most wide-spanning companies in the world, with its hands in a variety of industries including retail, TV, music, and video games. While also owning Twitch, Amazon has a section of the company dedicated to developing games called Amazon Game Studios. However, it looks like things aren’t going great at Amazon in that department, as it lost another gaming executive today.

According to a report from Bloomberg, John Smedley announced today that he would be stepping down from his position. Smedley has worked in the gaming industry for three decades, with six years of that being as the head of Amazon. During his tenure, the only game that’s come out has been New World, and it has received mixed reviews and varying player counts.

Smedley sent an email to staff announcing his decision, saying in part that “[a]fter a lot of thought, I’ve decided it’s time for me to try my hand at something new.” Andy Sites is expected to take over his position as studio head while Smedley helps with the transition.

There are new games reportedly in development from Amazon, including an upcoming Tomb Raider game and Blue Protocol, the latter of which is expected to release sometime this year. While the reason for his stepping aside is unclear, it could be because the developer has been unable to meet certain release expectations under Smedley’s leadership.

Smedley is only the latest executive to step away from Amazon Games, with boss Mike Frazzini resigning from the developer last year. Amazon Games Studio has been around for a good decade now, and its inability to provide games, especially popular games, is being questioned.