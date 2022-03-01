Akemi Sue Fisher named CEO of Galaxy Racer North America

Galaxy Racer has appointed Akemi Sue Fisher as the CEO of Galaxy Racer’s new North American division as the MENA-based esports organization continues to diversify its stake in esports.

Fisher has become a leader in developing successful brands while also creating a safe and inclusive space to empower women in leadership roles. Her leadership and expertise in tech-enabled consumer products and e-commerce have helped clients achieve over $2 billion in sales.

“We are thrilled to welcome Akemi as CEO of Galaxy Racer North America while we complete our expansion into the region,” said Paul Roy, founder and CEO of Galaxy Racer. “We believe the combination of Akemi’s impressive experience across technology and e-commerce as well as her passion for supporting and empowering women will be imperative as we continue to expand as a global esports powerhouse. We look forward to working closely with Akemi and watching her grow our newest North America team.”

Fisher’s first duties as the new North American CEO of Galaxy Racer will be centered around building a new team for the North American region. She’ll do this by establishing more representation for the organization’s newest initiative, HER Galaxy, a grassroots initiative to create more inclusive ecosystems for women gamers.

Image via Galaxy Racers

Fisher looks to use HER Galaxy to provide more resources to women in esports and create more sponsorship and tournament opportunities to help develop the community and establish a more consistent path to becoming a pro.

Aside from furthering HER Galaxy, Fisher plans to place focus on helping Galaxy Racer’s presence in North America continue to grow through the acquisition of content creators and other teams in the future.

“Galaxy Racer is an undisputed world leader in esports, and their commitment to creating equal opportunities for gamers and nurturing women in esports is in direct alignment with my personal purpose to support women to build highly successful brands,” Fisher said. “Now, it’s my honor to join Galaxy Racer in the mission of bridging the gender inequality gap in esports.”

With a background centered around social media influencer marketing, public relations, and business administration, Fisher will look to use her accumulated knowledge to help Galaxy Racer’s development in North America.

Galaxy Racer was created in 2019 and hosts a competitive esports team known as Nigma Galaxy. Under this name, the org has a roster of 12 different esports teams and most notably hosts the former Team Liquid Dota 2 lineup that won The International 2017.