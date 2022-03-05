Activision Blizzard suspends game and in-game sales in Russia, raises over $300K for humanitarian relief in Ukraine

Activision Blizzard has suspended new sales of games and in-game purchases in Russia to show support to Ukraine during the ongoing Russian invasion. Additionally, the company has confirmed it is matching employee donations at a two-to-one ratio, helping raise over $300,000 to provide immediate relief in Ukraine, according to Activision Blizzard’s figures.

“Throughout the past week, we have watched the news from Ukraine and the worsening humanitarian crisis that is unfolding,” Activision Blizzard president and COO Daniel Alegre said. “Our company’s commitment is to help those impacted by this terrifying violence and to provide assistance in every way possible. Today, we are announcing that Activision Blizzard will be suspending new sales of and in our games in Russia while this conflict continues.” The company will also “continue to look at ways to support the Ukrainian people.”

Alegre also said the company made its own employees being affected by the conflict a “top priority” and is offering direct support via internal channels.

Along with matching the initial donations of its employees two-to-one and raising more than $300,000 to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, Activision Blizzard is planning to organize support for additional charities and will raise the company matching limit from $1,000 to $10,000.

The company also extended its support to its colleagues in Poland, “where people have volunteered their time to assist Ukrainian refugees and others in need,” Alegre said. “We continue to work with them to find ways we can further assist this effort. We stand with the Ukrainian people and will provide updates on any new actions we take as this crisis continues to unfold.”

Activision Blizzard’s decision is one of several similar moves from big companies in the gaming space. AMD, Intel, Electronic Arts, and Microsoft have likewise pulled the ability to make new purchases for its products and on its services in Russia over the last several days.