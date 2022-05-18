100 Thieves is making its own video game

100 Thieves has announced it has begun development on its own video game.

In a new video released by the esports organization today, Nadeshot and John Robinson revealed that the company is working on its very own game, but other details about the project are incredibly scarce.

The duo said that the game, codenamed Project X, is very early in development and joked that they didn’t even know what kind of game it is just yet, with Nadeshot iterating that they do know but are not ready to announce further details just yet.

Robinson said the game will be developed with help from 100 Thieves’ pro players, content creators like CouRage and Valkyrae, and the community itself.

It’s entirely unclear what type of genre the game will even fit into, but given Nadeshot’s affinity for games like VALORANT and Call of Duty, a first-person shooter seems like a safe bet with no other information to go off of at this time.

To help with the game’s development, 100 Thieves has brought on Pete Hawley as its chief product officer. Hawley has extensive history in game development, including work on games like Burnout Paradise, LittleBigPlanet, and Killzone.

Nadeshot specifically mentioned the feelings he had growing up playing games like Call of Duty, Halo, and Gears of War, and wanting to recreate that feeling for new gamers worldwide.

Welcome to Project X!



We are making a video game with our creators, our pros, and our community. pic.twitter.com/AfmQNcD4Wn — Project X (@100T_ProjectX) May 18, 2022

“Because we love games and have always dreamed of having this opportunity to build our own,” Robinson said of why the game is being made. “Matt and I have been talking about this for over a year and thanks to a lot of work, we now have the people and money we need to start making a proper game.”

They also said that they would be providing updates on the process of the game’s development in the coming months and years ahead.