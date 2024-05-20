How to complete the Urban Country Challenge in BitLife

Popular life sim Bitlife offers fun time-limited challenges for you to complete and earn randomized mystery rewards—and this week, it’s time to become an R&B singer.

The Urban Country Challenge in Bitlife went live on May 18, tasking players to test their career as an R&B artist and release an album. You only have a couple more days to complete the objectives, so our guide should make it easier.

The Urban Country Challenge in Bitlife: All objectives

You need to check five objectives off the Urban Country Challenge list in Bitlife:

Be born a female in Louisiana. Become an R&B artist. Release a platinum R&B album. Become a country musician after releasing a platinum R&B album. Release a platinum country album.

The objectives. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you start with the missions, purchase the Musician special job pack. This is mandatory to get the Musician job, which is crucial for the challenge. If you aren’t sure how to complete the objectives as mentioned, don’t worry—we have explained everything below.

Be born a female in Lousiana

This one’s pretty easy. All you need to do is start a new life as a female, select your country as the United States, and then city as New Orleans.

Become an R&B artist

For this, you need to turn 18 first and take singing or instrument lessons (or both). The better your singing or instrument skills are, the easier it is to win the audition and become an R&B artist later on—so practice as much as you can.

Once you are of age, open the Special Careers menu, select Musician, and then choose to audition as a solo artist. It’s time to grind, so keep auditioning until you get an offer for R&B music. It may take a few tries before you get the offer. When you do, accept it.

Release a Platinum R&B album

Once you become an R&B artist in Bitlife, focus on releasing a platinum album. To do so, go to the Jobs menu, select Album, and create one. Make sure to use a cover and track names relevant to the genre.

Now, an album may not reach a platinum status right after release. This step is entirely luck-based, so you have to keep releasing an album every year with the hope it reaches platinum soon. It’s all about patience.

Become a country musician

To switch to a career as a country musician in Bitlife, you need to quit your job as an R&B artist first. Once done, go to the Jobs menu and apply for the Country Musician position. Choose to audition as a solo artist and keep trying until you get an offer.

Release a platinum country album

The final objective is the same as releasing an R&B platinum album. After you become a country musician, keep creating an album every year until one of them reaches platinum, thus completing the Urban Country challenge in Bitlife.

