How to complete the Ex-SOLDIER BitLife challenge

If your life lacks adventure, Bitlife’s time-limited challenges will surely make it more exciting—at least in the simulation. A great example is the Ex-SOLDIER challenge, which begins with you joining the army at 18 and ends with you marrying your childhood friend. Phew.

If you aren’t sure what the rules are to complete the ongoing Ex-SOLDIER challenge in Bitlife, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know.

Ex-SOLDIER challenge in BitLife: All missions and how to complete

Like always, there are five objectives in Bitlife’s Ex-SOLDIER challenge:

Be born a male in Germany Become a soldier in the Army Desert your station after deployment Date a biologist Marry a childhood friend

Start a soldier, end up married. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below, we explain all the objectives in detail:

Be born a male in Germany

To get this done, you have to start a new game. Choose your gender as male and your country as Germany. Of course, it’s the easiest objective of the challenge, so prepare for the real deal in the steps to come.

Become a soldier in the Army

For this step, you need to turn 18. Then, there’s something important you need to do while you grow up: Make as many friends at school as you can. This is necessary if you want to complete the final objective of the challenge.

Once you turn 18, open the Occupation menu in Bitlife, go to Military, and then choose to Enlist in the Army. Becoming a soldier isn’t hard, as long as you have good health and no criminal record.

Desert your station after deployment

Now, before you think about deserting your post, you must complete a deployment mission. You will get many such missions as you serve in the Army. Complete one of them and then open the Occupation menu, go to Military, and choose Desert under Activities.

As soon as you desert your post, the police will try to arrest you—and you have to avoid getting caught. After all, you have two more missions to complete.

Date a biologist

If you manage to escape the law enforcement’s wrath, it’s time to complete the fourth mission, which requires quite a bit of luck. To date a biologist in Bitlife, go to the Activities menu, then under Love, choose to go on Dates.

Keep seeing people until you find a Biologist and start dating them to complete the fourth mission. As cruel as it sounds, you can break up immediately afterward to move onto the fifth and final mission.

Marry a childhood friend

Remember when I advised you to make a lot of friends at school? Well, that’ll come in handy now. To check the final mission off the list, first, go to the Relationships menu, find a childhood friend, and ask them out on a date.

Focus on increasing your relationship stats with them, and once you are satisfied, give them the ring. Try spending as much money as you can on the ring—the more expensive it is, the higher the chance of them saying yes. It doesn’t sound morally right, but it is what it is.

Once they say yes and you get married, the Ex-SOLDIER challenge in Bitlife will be marked complete. Make sure to claim the mystery gift.

