For those looking to boost the style of their Series X, we’ve compiled this list of the best Xbox Series X skins.

Many gamers are inherently imaginative people with a knack for creativity and a love for customization.

The Xbox Series X is a system that looks stylish right out of the box, but perhaps you’d want something that better reflects your imaginative personality. You can achieve this by customizing your Xbox Series X with a skin that will refresh your gaming setup and make you smile every time you look at your console.

Controller Gear Marvel – Iron Man

Image: Controller Gear Marvel

Doesn’t Iron Man feel like the perfect Marvel superhero to don a tech-savvy console like the Xbox Series X? This Iron Man skin from Controller Gear Marvel will give your Xbox Series X and its controllers a vintage look with Iron Man comics from the past. When it’s time to take off this “suit,” it also has the added bonus of leaving no residue behind.

Why we recommend:

Retro comic book design

Easy application

Licensed by Marvel

Blood splatter protector wrap cover

Image: MODUCQY

Next up in our list of Xbox Series X skins is a skin perfect for gamers who enjoy a good horror game. The spine-tingling protective faceplate features artwork of blood seemingly pouring down the panel and forming a pool in the background. It looks a lot like you just met an untimely demise at the hand of some cruel zombie or monster. The cool design is carried over to the two controller skins which are included in the package.

Why we recommend:

Designed for protection

Scratch resistant

Perfect for horror fans

Geekria Xbox Series X galaxy skin sticker

Image: Geekria

The beauty and ethereal nature of outer space has been condensed down to the size of these Series X stickers. The gorgeous array of blues, whites, purples, and pinks is sure to please anyone with an interest in sci-fi and traveling the stars. The stickers are ultra-thin, meaning your console and controllers won’t feel bogged down after application.

Why we recommend:

Precisely cut

No damage to surfaces

Adhesive vinyl

Officially licensed Assassin’s Creed crest

Image: Head Case Designs

Show your love for the ultimate stealth game series by purchasing this officially licensed Assassin’s Creed Crest Xbox Series X skin. This product features the famous crest and broken spear design that will be familiar to fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Don’t let this stylish skin sticker slip out of sight before you make your move!

Why we recommend:

Assassin’s Creed

Non-obtrusive design

Durable material

Skull X-Box Series X skin set

Image: MODUCQY

Here is another one for the horror fans! This skin set has a pile of wicked-looking skulls stacked atop one another in a sea of inky blackness. If you take a closer look, you’ll notice these skulls seem to belong to some dangerous vampires. Just check out those incisors! Something that isn’t scary about this skin set is its very low price point.

Why we recommend:

Less than $10

No button interference

Detailed artwork

Controller Gear Marvel – Captain America

Image: Controller Gear Marvel

Rounding out our list of the best Xbox Series X skins is a Captain America skin from Controller Gear Marvel. Like the Iron Man skin, the Captain America skin displays a much-loved superhero, but this time his design is more in line with his modern design in today’s comic books. You can rest easy with this purchase knowing that Microsoft is directly part of the vetting process of this product.

Why we recommend:

Made in America

Premium 3M vinyl

Six total sheets

Which of these best Xbox Series X skins makes you the most excited to decorate your console?

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.