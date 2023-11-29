Halsin’s voice actor rallies horny Baldur’s Gate 3 fans with raunchy comments

If you’ve ever interacted with the Baldur’s Gate 3 fanbase, you know that BG3 fans aren’t just passionate about the characters—they’re lustful for them. With dozens of unique romance scenes, this comes as no surprise, and lately, Halsin’s voice actor Dave Jones has been adding fuel to the fire by rallying horny BG3 fans online.

On Nov. 28, BG3 players flocked to Reddit to rejoice about Dave Jones’ provocative replies to Halsin threads on social media. The voice actor has been raunchily responding to posts about Halsin’s romance scenes in BG3, and as expected, the community loves it.

This Druid knows how to get dirty, and his voice actor is embracing it online. Image via Larian Studios

It all started on Oct. 20, when Elon Musk replied to Asmongold’s tweet about Halsin’s BG3 sex scene with bear and sweat emojis. Then, on Nov. 6, Dave Jones retweeted Musk’s response, amusingly adding “aaaaand Halsin’s flaccid.” In another post, Jones reshared fan art of Halsin sitting in a frozen lake, explaining that the lake “was frozen before he got in.”

If anything, this proves Halsin is one of the most desirable companions in BG3 when it comes to romance, and Jones is only making fans thirstier by staying in character. Like most players, we find it hilarious. “Dude is having the time of his life,” one Reddit comment reads, while another says “Dave knows his audience, and it’s wonderful.”

All in all, when it comes to doing horny things in BG3, Halsin is probably the main candidate for the weirdest kind of fun. With his Druid ability to shapeshift into a bear, things can get kinky pretty quickly. If you’re not yet familiar with how it all goes down, we won’t spoil the details for you, but Google it at your own risk.

Overall, players love how fun the BG3 cast is, especially the main characters. You don’t need to look far to see for yourself. BG3 voice actors often stream on Twitch, and sometimes respond to odd yet hilarious fan requests. We even got Shadowheart’s voice actress, Jennifer English, to tell a Dot Esports writer’s wife he was cheating on her with Shadowheart.