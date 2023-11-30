Despite epilogues and new modes, Baldur’s Gate 3’s biggest Patch 5 change is a basic fix

It's the one change we've been asking for this whole time.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch Five dropped today with more substantive changes than any update before it, and while it brought new modes and content to BG3, perhaps the biggest change was a simple quality-of-life fix.

Players have complained for a long time about how overly complicated organizing character inventory can be in Baldur’s Gate 3, and the new patch today, Nov. 30, has finally given us the fix we’ve been requesting for months. Instead of needing to play a weird game of inventory Tetris every time you move someone in and out of your group at camp, players can now access their companions’ inventory directly from camp, even if they are grouped.

You’ll be able to more seamlessly transition between companions with this new inventory change. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Previously, if you had a companion in your group and told them to stay at camp, their inventory would remain on them, but it would be completely inaccessible until you brought them back into your group. While they were ungrouped and in camp, you couldn’t touch anything they possessed.

Now if you’re in camp, you can go through the inventory of companions that aren’t in your party without needing to dismiss one of your party members and add that companion. This new fix should streamline your inventory organizing efforts and make it significantly easier for you to change the companions you take along with you on adventures without fearing the extremely annoying task of moving a bunch of inventory around.

Before this fix, some players were reluctant to move companions in and out of their party because of how much of a hassle it was to move inventory around whenever you wanted to change a companion out. Now, however, you can do so freely and then easily move things from one companion to another without numerous pointless dialogues.