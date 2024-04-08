Category:
Baldur's Gate

Be warned: One brutal healing change is ruining Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor mode runs

Larian's genius design strikes again.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 03:03 pm
A Demon-like woman wearing Bard clothing raises her hand to the sky as musical magic surrounds her in BG3.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Baldur’s Gate 3 is going strong eight months after release, with players still learning things the hard way as if it came out yesterday. One such player was met with an unfortunate circumstance in the game’s Honor mode due to taking the leisure of Balanced difficulty for granted.

Recommended Videos

On April 7, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player shared their experience with the game’s Honor mode, a difficulty level recently added in Patch 5, in a massive Reddit thread. As the hardest difficulty to play BG3 on, Honor naturally has its strange caveats—ones the player likely didn’t even dream of after beating the game on the recommended Balanced mode. Since Balanced offers players plenty of opportunities to heal and rest up at the so-called restoration pods, Reddit user ecchi_yajur’s Honor mode run was absolutely ruined when they found out that Larian removed those restoration pods from certain locations to spice up the Honor mode gameplay.

The character Ketheric Thorm talks to the player character with a skull arch in the background in Baldur's Gate 3.
The player fumbled hard when they met with the Ketheric boss fight with few high-level spells. Image via Larian Studios

“On Balanced difficulty, you can use these restoration pods as many times as you want, now this piece of information was my downfall,” the Reddit user wrote. “I assumed this would be the case for Honor mode as well, how wrong I was. This lead to me going into the final fight with Ketheric with Gale only having level one and two spell slots after using Angelic Reprieve and my Paladin only having one level three spell slot remaining.”

Other players in the replies advised the player to be aware of the lack of restoration pods in Honor mode. On Balanced, as the user explains, restoration pods can be spammed and are a perfect tool for cheesing challenging encounters. Larian seems to be aware of this and has thus removed them from Honor mode, making those fights that much more interesting and demanding.

If you’re a player who plans to give BG3‘s hardest difficulty a try, pay attention to your spell slots and how well-equipped your party is. It will make all the difference.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘An avoidable f**k-up’: Larian director criticizes state of gaming industry, mass layoffs
Minthara, the drow, from Baldur's Gate 3
Category: Business
Business
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
‘An avoidable f**k-up’: Larian director criticizes state of gaming industry, mass layoffs
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Boots of Very Fast Blinking in BG3
A man with colorful hair, makeup and clothes with his hands on his hips in BG3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Boots of Very Fast Blinking in BG3
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Most enjoyable character builds in Baldur’s Gate 3
A female Paladin prepares to use Divine Smite to defeat a zombie in Baldur's Gate 3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Most enjoyable character builds in Baldur’s Gate 3
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘An avoidable f**k-up’: Larian director criticizes state of gaming industry, mass layoffs
Minthara, the drow, from Baldur's Gate 3
Category: Business
Business
Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
‘An avoidable f**k-up’: Larian director criticizes state of gaming industry, mass layoffs
Abdul Saad Abdul Saad Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Boots of Very Fast Blinking in BG3
A man with colorful hair, makeup and clothes with his hands on his hips in BG3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Boots of Very Fast Blinking in BG3
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Most enjoyable character builds in Baldur’s Gate 3
A female Paladin prepares to use Divine Smite to defeat a zombie in Baldur's Gate 3
Category: Baldur's Gate
Baldur's Gate
Most enjoyable character builds in Baldur’s Gate 3
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 28, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.