Baldur’s Gate 3’s devs really want you to play these 5 underrated multiclass builds

Some of these are definitely worth trying.

Larian Studios developers are urging Baldur’s Gate 3 players to play five multiclass builds they believe are “underrated” but can be really fun.

After researching player habits in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Larian devs discovered players haven’t really been touching what they see as five of the more rewarding multiclass builds, including Sorcerer combined with Warlock and Paladin paired up Warlock—and today they’ve told players they should definitely give them a go.

Multiclassing is a unique feature in BG3 that lets players customize their builds and gain another class’s perks with some of the disadvantages. In their studies, Larian discovered BG3 players have leaned towards three: Rogue and Ranger, Paladin and Barbarian, and Barbarian and Fighter.

But, the devs say, other multiclass options are just as rewarding, yet underrated; try these BG3 combos out in your next playthrough:

Paladin and Warlock

Rogue and Monk

Tempest Cleric and Storm Sorcerer

Druid and Barbarian

Sorcerer and Warlock

For the most part, the Sorcerer and Warlock and the Druid and Barbarian multiclass builds are two of the best because they’re not only fun to play, but their abilities synergize so well with one another because they have similar aspects.

What is interesting about Larian’s suggestions is the Paladin and Warlock multiclass build. They believe this build, specifically a Warlock with the Pact of the Blade, can help unleash the potential of the Paladin, which is already one of the strongest and most durable classes.

With this build, you can get the Deepened Pact feature at level five as a Warlock. This means you get an extra attack every turn and it combines with the Paladain’s Extra Attacks, which generally doesn’t combine with Extra Attacks.

So, this is one of the few builds that can give you that bonus without compromising durability. You’ll find you have almost as many actions per turn as a Fighter.

These BG3 multiclass builds may not be popular, but if Larian suggests we try them, there may be something to them, especially the Paladin/Warlock choice.

