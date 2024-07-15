Baldur’s Gate 3 won so many awards it actually impacted development

Baldur’s Gate 3 was unquestionably one of the greatest games of the 21st century, but it received so many awards, the developer had problems collecting them all.

Larian Studios CEO, Swen Vincke, revealed that Baldur’s Gate 3 got so many prizes, the developer had to send out carefully-selected teams to collect them, and it started impacting Larian’s work on other games.

“It affects development—there’s a lot of them [awards]. This has been a real problem,” Vincke told Edge via GamesRadar on July 14. He added that once Larian realized its latest hit was going to keep winning, it divided its staff into specific teams that would “rotate” to attend events and collect the awards.

Astarion’s voice actor Neil Newbon won The Game Award for best performance. Image via Larian Studios

While Vincke acknowledged how terrific it is that Baldur’s Gate 3 won so many prizes, and that he’s grateful for them, he wishes they’d been organized at the same time. “It’s great that you have a moment of celebration […] we still have award shows that we’re going to. […] would be cool if everybody could agree to do it all at the same time,” Vincke continued.

The CEO said it’s “draining on the soul,” and he didn’t expect all the awards to affect his team so much. Understandably, Larian wanted closure by the end of the project so it can focus on its upcoming games. With Baldur’s Gate 3 still being discussed and given awards, though, it probably feels like they’ll never get there.

In May, the developer confirmed it’s working on not one, but two RPGs. If they’re anywhere close to Baldur’s Gate 3 in terms of quality, we’ll be more than satisfied.

The title peaked in many aspects, including character development and story narration. Image via Larian Studios

In April, BG3 won a BAFTA for game of the year and became the first game in history to snag all major GOTY trophies.

It’s tough to say exactly how many awards Baldur’s Gate 3 has amassed, but as of March 2024, it received a total of 280, ranking fourth in history for most prizes claimed, according to DualShockers.com. BG3 trails right behind The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, The Last of Us Part 2, and Elden Ring. With more set to come, according to Vincke, BG3 might still snag the top spot currently held by FromSoftware’s hit.

