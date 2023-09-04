Baldur’s Gate 3: How to preload BG3 for PS5

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of 2023, and while it’s already launched on PC, the PlayStation launch is only a few short days away. If you’re excited to play and want to prepare for the launch day, you’re going to want to preload it early.

How to preload BG3 for PS5, explained

For Digital Deluxe Edition owners, you can download BG3 for PS5 and play it as it’s in early access. For those who’ve bought the Standard Edition, you can preload it from 4 pm UTC on Sept. 4 and play it when it releases on Sept. 6 at 4 pm UTC. Your preload will automatically download when it’s available.

PS5 players, prepare for adventure.



Pre-loads for @baldursgate3 begin August 31st for Digital Deluxe Edition owners.



Not Pre-Ordered? There's still time: https://t.co/XPEHAxzByn pic.twitter.com/AjP4ccotFN — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) August 16, 2023

If you don’t want to wait another few days until launch, you can cancel your Standard Edition and purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition so you can download it and start playing. Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a way to upgrade from Standard to Deluxe.

Should you purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition?

If you’re too excited to wait until Sept. 6 for the launch of BG3, there is only a $10 USD difference between the two editions, and the extras are worth your money.

With the Standard Edition, you only get the base game. With the Digital Deluxe Edition, you get the following items:

BG3 for the PS5

Early Access for 96 hours

Divinity Bard Song Pack

An exclusive Dice Theme

Some treasures from Rivellon Pack

An adventurer’s Pouch

Bonus digital content

Initially, I couldn’t decide which edition to get because I own the Digital Deluxe Version on PC and didn’t want to repurchase it. But as I want to get cross-progression to pick up where I left off on my PC, I thought I had to get the pricier version.

Thankfully, you don’t need to purchase the Deluxe version to access cross-progression. Instead, you just need to ensure you have a Larian Studios account and connect it to your PC version and PS5 version to utilize cross-progression.

As BG3 on PS5 will be a hefty download of over 100GB, don’t forget to preload so you can dive in when it officially launches on Sept. 6.

