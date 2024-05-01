Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get the Dwarven Thrower Warhammer in BG3

While your race doesn’t affect your stats in Baldur’s Gate 3, the Dwarven Thrower Warhammer is a very rare weapon that’s exceptional for Dwarves. Wielding it grants Dwarves additional damage when attacking an enemy, so if there’s one in your party, you should try to get your hands on one as soon as possible.

Recommended Videos

How to get the Dwarven Thrower in BG3, explained

The Dwarvern Thrower. Images via Larian Studios

In BG3, you can purchase the Dwarven Thrower from Ferg Drogher in Rivington in act three.

If you’ve just entered act three and are in Rivington, you may have already been directed to Ferg due to Shadowheart’s companion quest, Daughter of Darkness. He will tell you how to get to the House of Grief. If you haven’t found him or don’t remember his location, his coordinates are X:43 and Y:-100, east of the Rivington waypoint.

When interacting with Ferg, you can purchase many items from him, including the Dwarven Thrower. However, the purchase price will depend on your Charisma levels. If you have low Charisma levels, it will be expensive, but if you have high Charisma levels, the Warhammer will be more reasonably priced.

BG3 Dwarven Thrower stats and how to use

Dwarves are proficient in various weapons. Image via Larian Studios

The Dwarven Thrower has the following stats and benefits:

Deals 3 to 12 damage.

Homing weapon: Once thrown, it returns to the wielder.

Shocking Bound: If a dwarf throws this hammer, it causes additional Bludgeoning damage . If the enemy is Large, Huge, or Gigantic, it deals even more damage.

. If the enemy is Large, Huge, or Gigantic, it deals even more damage. Plus two weapon enchantment.

Proficiency: If you’re proficient in wielding Warhammers, you also unlock the following actions: Backbreaker: Deals 7 to 19 damage. Concussive Smash: Deals 7 to 19 damage. Weakening Strike: Deals 5 to 8 damage.



Although any class can wield this weapon, it’s best suited for Dwarves, not only because of the additional damage with Shocking Bound, but because Dwarves are proficient with Warhammers which means you get the three proficiency actions.

Even though you can’t get this Warhammer until act three, it’s an excellent weapon for Dwarves. You should get it as soon as you get to Rivington.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more