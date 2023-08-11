Baldur’s Gate 3: How to get and use Divine Intervention in BG3

Divine Intervention is one of the strongest spells in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it’s also one of the most confusing. It can only be unlocked by a single class and you can use it just a single time, then it’s gone forever.

There are some misconceptions about how to get and use Divine Intervention in BG3, so I’m here to set the record straight. Find out exactly how the spell works in the guide below.

How to get Divine Intervention in Baldur’s Gate 3

Currently, the only way you can acquire the Divine Intervention spell is by reaching level 10 with a Cleric. You can either do this with Shadowheart, yourself if you chose Cleric, or by respeccing yourself or another party member into being a Cleric.

Divine Intervention can be added to a level 10 Cleric’s hotbar. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

At level 10, your Cleric will learn the Divine Intervention spell as a class feature, meaning you don’t have to prepare the spell to access it. Instead, you can assign it to your hotbar directly from the “Common” tab of your spellbook.

The official description for Divine Intervention is as follows: “You can cast Divine Intervention to invoke your God’s aid. Once used, this can never be used again.” You read that right, once you use Divine Intervention once, you cannot use it again. It will be removed from your spellbook and your hotbar entirely.

How to use Divine Intervention in BG3

After getting to level 10 and assigning Divine Intervention to your hotbar, you can press it to see its different variants. Don’t worry, this doesn’t make you use it.

There are four variants of Divine Intervention. I will say which one I recommend you use later, but here are the descriptions of the four variants:

Arm Thy Servant: Grants you a legendary weapon forged in the fires of your holy bond.

Opulent Revival: Resurrect fallen companions with half their hit points and restore all nearby allies as if they had long rested.

Sunder the Heretical: Bring forth a radiant cataclysm upon nearby enemies for eight-to-80 radiant damage.

Golden Generosity: Provide you with a rich bounty of potions and camp supplies.

Army Thy Servant is one of the variants of Divine Intervention. | Screenshot by Dot Esports

I wholeheartedly suggest you use Arm Thy Servant if you call upon your Divine Intervention spell. This will reward you with a weapon called the Devotee’s Mace, which deals 1d6+6 bludgeoning damage and +1d8 radiant damage. You also get access to the class action Healing Incense Aura, which grants you and nearby allies one-to-four healing at the start of your turn.

But if you’re in a tough boss fight and you don’t want to reload a save, then any of the other three variants should serve you well. Arm Thy Servant is the only variant with a lasting effect, though, as you can use the Devotee’s Mace permanently after casting the spell.

