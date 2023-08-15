Baldur’s Gate 3: How to find the suspicious sound in Moonrise Tower in BG3

The Moonrise Towers is the most important location in Act Two of Baldur’s Gate 3. Alongside the main storyline and various other hidden side quests, there is a suspicious sound that you might have heard while traversing the Moonrise Tower’s halls.

You first hear about this sound from an Ogre named Mig, complaining about something possibly in the walls. While you might assume this is likely a pest, the truth is far more strange. Finding the source of this sound unlocks one of the most pressing secrets of the entire plot and brings you to an entirely new zone. If you are trying to locate the suspicious sound in Baldur’s Gate 3, this is what you will need to do.

Where is the suspicious sound in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The suspicious sound in Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming from a small crack located along the rafters of the Moonrise Tower. To find this area, enter the main hall where you will see a group of goblins. If you go into the adjacent room, you’ll see a mysterious, thick mucus blocking off an entryway.

You’ll need to cross over to the other rafters from this spot | Screenshot via Dot Esports

In the mess hall is a ladder propped against several boxes, use this to climb up to the rafters. With a high perspective, you should be able to see a strange growth connected to the mucus. You’ll need to cross from one side of the rafters to the other, which can be done either by jumping or using the Flight or Misty Step ability.

Once on the other side, go to the Cracked Wall. From here, the suspicious sound will become more prevalent and you will be presented with three choices: an Arcana check, Reach in, or Leave.

Should you stick your hand into the Cracked Wall in Baldur’s Gate 3?

The only way to get to the bottom of this mystery is by sticking your hand in, though you might find it difficult to get out. After you stick your hand into the Cracked Wall, your character’s mind will be pulled deep into the depths of the Moonrise Tower. Visually, this is represented by thick tendrils wrapping around the towers, connecting every mind in the area.

After this short, ominous cutscene, you’ll have the opportunity to wretch your arm out of the Cracked Wall with either a Strength, Dexterity, or Sleight of Hand Check. I recommend selecting the ‘Do Nothing‘ option to see where this goes.

The Absolute will take a strange, fleshy form | Screenshot via Dot Esports

If you elect to do nothing, you will be transported to the voice of the Absolute, the deity that many of the cultists believe themselves to serve. This important eldritch being will give you plenty of important information regarding the Absolute’s character and your part in the story.

Once you end this conversation, the Absolute will urge you to come with it to an unknown location. You will once again have the chance to make a skill check to get yourself out of the interaction, but if you select ‘Come. Become.’ then you will be transported to a new section, the Illithid Oubliette, the potential source of the tadpoles in Baldur’s Gate 3.

