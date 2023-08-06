Baldur’s Gate 3: How to break Cracked Walls in BG3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is chock-full of hidden areas to explore and secrets to discover. Some of these are hidden behind Cracked Walls that can be destroyed. Unfortunately for players new to the Dungeons & Dragons­ world, it may not be readily apparent as to how you’re supposed to break these structures.

If you’ve hit a wall in BG3 and don’t know how to destroy them, know you’re not alone.

Here’s how to break Cracked Walls in BG3.

Cracked Walls resistances, explained

Like their name suggests, Cracked Walls are specific structures that can be destroyed in BG3. They’re not always easily identifiable on first glance, but if you hover over them, a health bar and nameplate appears. You can destroy Cracked Walls, but you’ll need specific spells or weapons to do so; most attacks will be utterly ineffective against these structures.

A cracked wall will have a health bar and a nameplate. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cracked Walls boast resistances to a number of elemental effects, including lightning, cold, and fire—just to name a few. To view the full list of resistances, you can right-click on a wall and select “Examine.” These elemental resistances cause any attacks using these types of effects to become completely nullified, so the only spells that will work against Cracked Walls are Radiant or Force spells. You may have to prepare these spells in advance, too, so be sure to plan accordingly.

Cracked Walls also have an effect called Sturdy, meaning you’ll need to do at least 10 damage to be able to do any damage at all to it. If you have a weapon that does a range of damage with the high end just barely surpassing 10, you may have to hit the wall a few times before you’ll deal any damage to the structure.

Weapons that can break Cracked Walls in BG3?

To break cracked walls, you’ll need a bludgeoning weapon—not something that pierces or slashes. Maces, hammers, and mauls all fit into this category. But it’s not just the type of weapon that matters, however, but also the level. You need a weapon that can do ample damage. You can view how much damage a weapon is capable of by hovering over it in your inventory or weapon bar.

Spells that can break Cracked Walls

Some of the Force spells that will work include Eldritch Blast and Magic Missile. For Radiant, Sacred Flame and Guiding Bolt will do the trick.

I used Wyll’s Eldritch Blast for an easy way to break the Cracked Wall. Video by Dot Esports

The first Cracked Wall I came across in Baldur’s Gate 3 was above the heavy oak doors at the Goblin Camp. I tried to attack it with my custom Ranger and got nowhere. Luckily, I had at my side Wyll, who knows Eldritch Blast, and within a couple of attacks, the wall was destroyed.

About the author