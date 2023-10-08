Best Noisemaker Enhancements in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

A warrior is only as effective as their tools.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage offers players a wide variety of tools that can significantly alter the gameplay flow based on your preferred style. Some can take out enemies from a distance, while others are perfect for creating a distraction.

Most tools can also be upgraded and enhanced as you advance the story and gather resources, making them more effective along the way. The Noisemaker can be transformed from a standard distraction to a powerful tool that can keep enemies busy for an extended period.

Here are the best enhancements for the Noisemaker in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

What are the best upgrades for the Noisemaker in Assassin’s Creed Mirage?

All upgrade options are viable, but some stand out among the rest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Tier One: Loud Fuse

The Loud Fuse enhancement allows the Noisemaker to attract enemies from a greater distance. This is the best way to attract guards to a specific area without having to get too close to them and without throwing the tool near your objective.

The only downside of this upgrade is that you won’t increase the throwing distance, although this can be negated with a solid strategy or plan. I’d also recommend this being the tool you unlock for free when given the option in the story, as it can make other early missions a breeze.

Tier Two: Fireworks

Throwing a Noisemaker that only attracts guards for a short period is useless. You want enemies to be distracted long enough for you to sneak by or escape, and worrying about the tool turning off adds an unneeded complication.

The Fireworks Enhancement distracts guards for a longer period of time, making it easier than ever to clear a path. This enhancement, combined with the Loud Fuse upgrade, will attract guards from a wide area for a long time.

Tier Three: Shockwave

The Tier Three enhancements for the Noisemaker are both viable choices based on your preferred playstyle. However, for this build, we’ll go with the Shockwave upgrade.

The Shockwave enhancement dazes all enemies in the explosion area and also breaks cages, vases, and fragile walls. This is a nonlethal way to stun enemies so you can sneak by or escape, and it is a great piece of utility that can help you move around the map.

The other Tier Three enhancement is Terror, which causes all enemies caught in the blast to run away in a panic. While this can be effective for clearing an area, it can also attract unwanted attention. Consider this option if you’re okay with going loud during missions.

About the author