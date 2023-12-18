When does the Winter Wonderland event start in Ark: Survival Ascended? – Answered

Ark: Survival Ascended is set to celebrate the festive season with the huge Winter Wonderland event—but when exactly is it?

The limited-time event will be available across all servers, both official and non-official, with the latter having the ability to run the event whenever you like using CurseForge mods. If you wish it could be Christmas every day, this will at least put you part of the way there.

For those on official servers, you’ll be restricted to the times that the Ark: Survival Ascended developers choose to run the event, and you can find exact details on the event window below.

When is the Winter Wonderland event in Ark: Survival Ascended?

Let it snow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Winter Wonderland event in Ark: Survival Ascended will begin on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2023, and will be live across all platforms—meaning players on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 will all be able to enjoy the festive cheer.

The event will feature “new presents and goodies” for players, with RaptorClaus flying across the sky on his sleigh and dropping high-end loot as well as Mistletoe and Coal. Every night at midnight (game time) on all maps, Raptorclaus will make an appearance.

But RaptorClaus is not the only event creature. Santa’s Big Helper Yeti, Abominable Snowman, Pegomastax Grouch, and a Wild Rideable Reinder have also been added. These creatures will drop Coal and Mistletoe, which can be used to craft event-specific recipes in the Smithy.

You’ll have plenty of time to enjoy the festivities as the event will run until Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, but, if you’re playing on a non-official, a non-dedicated, or a single-player server, you can run the event anytime you like using mods.