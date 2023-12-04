When does the Turkey Trial event start in Ark: Survival Ascended? – Answered

After a troubled launch period, Ark: Survival Ascended is planning to provide seasonal entertainment with the first Turkey Trial event—but when exactly is it?

The limited-time event will be available to access on all official servers as well as on non-official servers, with the latter having the benefit of being able to run the event whenever they want using the CurseForge mods.

That will come as a huge boost to players, although you will still have to wait until the first Turkey Trial begins in Ark: Survival Ascended. So when exactly will it drop? We’ve got all the answers you need here.

When is the Turkey Trial event in Ark: Survival Ascended?

What the cluck. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The first Turkey Trial event in Ark: Survival Ascended will begin on Friday, Dec. 8th, 2023, and will be live across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The event was initially due to begin shortly after Thanksgiving on Nov. 28th but, due to the delays in releasing the console versions of Ark: Survival Ascended, it has now been pushed back.

The event is expected to be similar to the Turkey Trial events showcased in Ark: Survival Evolved, with Studio Wildcard teasing a “thrilling scavenger hunt” where players will face off against “genetically modified Murder-Turkeys” and can craft Turkey costumes, Ugly Sweaters, and more.

A big change for Ark: Survival Ascended is that the event will be delivered during CurseForge, meaning that those on non-official servers or on single-player can hold the event whenever they want to without having to wait for updated clients from the dev team.

The event is being considered a “test run” for the team, however, to try out the functionality for future events, so there may be server hiccups and issues. Hopefully, there will be no problems, and can open the door to tonnes more content.