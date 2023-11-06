When does Scorched Earth release for Ark: Survival Ascended? Answered

Scorched Earth was the first expansion released for Ark: Survival Evolved back in 2016, and it’s making a return again in the new and improved remaster on Unreal Engine Five in Ark: Survival Ascended.

When does Scorched Earth release for Ark: Survival Ascended?

The Scorched Earth DLC on Ark: Survival Ascended will be released in the final quarter of 2023, according to the game’s official roadmap. Any specific release date hasn’t been revealed by the devs just yet, but at the very least, it will be released before the end of the year—unless something unexpected comes up.

What content does Scorched Earth include?

The main feature of the Scorched Earth DLC is a new desert map. It will also add new creatures, items, resources, structures, and other bits and pieces for more flavor and variety. It was one of the most popular DLCs because of how incredible and expansive the map was, and it’ll look even better on the new Unreal Five Engine too.

Will Scorched Earth be free for those who own Ark: Survival Ascended?

Yes, if you have Ark: Survival Ascended, you’ll get the Scorched Earth DLC without having to pay extra. Ark: Survival Ascended comes with all the extra parts, like Scorched Earth. They’re not out yet, but they will be added one by one, and you won’t have to spend more money.

What other DLCs are coming to Ark: Survival Ascended?

Scorched Earth is just one of the many DLCs that will be added to Ark: Survival Ascended. Over time, players will get to enjoy all the other DLCs too, like Survival of the Fittest, Aberration, Extinction, Genesis Part One, Genesis Part Two, The Center, Ragnarok, Valguero, Crystal Isles, Lost Island, and Fjordur.